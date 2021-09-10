Submit Release
Ohio submits updated hate-crime figures to FBI that would make 2020 U.S. tally highest since 2001

If confirmed by the FBI, the total number of hate crimes in 2020 would be the most since 2001, when the agency recorded 9,730 bias attacks across the country. That year, when al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four airplanes and attacked the World Trade Center and Pentagon on Sept. 11, the number of hate crimes against Muslims and businesses identified with the Islamic faith in the United States spiked from 28 in 2000 to 481 in 2001, a 17-fold increase.

