Interview With Dr. Chris Mattmann of NASA JPL

Dr. Chris Mattmann, CTIO at NASA JPL joins Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere and the host of the RISE Innovation interview series featured on YouTube.

It's not just about STEM. It's about STEAM. The arts need to be involved.” — said Dr. Chris Mattmann during the interview.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interview With A Rocket Scientist Dr. Chris Mattmann , CTIO at NASA JPL Joins Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere And Founder of RISE Innovation Dr. Chris Mattmann is an American data scientist, currently working as the Principal Data Scientist and Chief Technology and Innovation Officer in the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California.Chris joins Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere and the host of the RISE Innovation interview series featured on YouTube.Chris and Sal discuss Tika, artificial intelligence, innovation, the Panama Papers, ethics, and more."It's not just about STEM. It's about STEAM. The arts need to be involved," said Dr. Chris Mattmann during the interview.The episode is entertaining full of valuable insights, movie references, and creative inspiration from a rocket scientist.It would seem Sal and the team have more episodes in mind which will be hosted on the AI Exosphere YouTube channel and become available to the RISE Innovation community."My mission is to continue bridging the gap and help bring in the new wave of innovative heros," said Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere.

