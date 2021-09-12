New Forensic Document Examiner Welcomed
Docufraud Canada Introduces new Certified Forensic Document Examiner as an Expert Witness
Digitally altered documents is an ever growing threat”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dwayne Strocen, President of Docufraud Canada announces its addition of a new forensic document examiner. Dr. Shabnam Preet Kaur was previously appointed as Scientist ‘B’ (Documents) Gazetted Officer by the Government of India at a British era laboratory in Shimla as the world’s second oldest forensic institution after Scotland Yard and now merged with Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Chandigarh, India.
— Dwayne Strocen
We welcome Dr. Shabnam Preet Kaur with all of her experience and credentials in the field of forensic document examination. In addition to her work with handwriting analysis and signature verification, she has specialized expertise with digitally altered documents.
Digitally altered documents have become increasingly challenging due to more and more sophisticated software programs that can go undetected. To foil such attempts and to detect altered documents or embedded signatures, Dr. Kaur employs sophisticated image processing software of her own.
While attempts of deception are becoming more and more brazen, Docufraud Canada is maintaining its expertise to stay one step ahead of those who attempt to gain advantage of others. The real victims are family members, business partners and innocent home owners. Dr. Shabnam Preet Kaur is recognized as an expert by the courts in both India and Canada. One aspect that will not change is the basic rule of law, particularly as it pertains to the use of forensic experts. Docufraud Canada employs fully accredited examiners who are specialists in handwriting analysis, signature verification and the examination of altered documents.
Docufraud is no different in that we continue to review documents, and prepare for court either in the presentation of our notarized reports or simply to confirm the legitimacy of a document or signature. Our work continues and presenting a winning legal strategy is not dependent on chance or a winning smile. It is won by presenting all of the evidence in a manner that is clear and concise. Docufraud continues to represent Canadians in a variety of matters before the court and we can do so for you. We not only represent Indo-Canadians but residents of India in all matters of signature, handwriting and altered document detection .
About Docufraud Canada:
We are a Canadian company and one of Canada’s premiere certified and court appointed forensic examiners. Our examiners have many hours of court experience and our forensic reports have been court recognized across Canada, India and the U.S.A. In addition, our forensic reports have also been accepted and recognized by the courts in Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica, Lebanon, Turks and Caicos, Iran, Pakistan, Poland, Tanzania and others.
Dwayne Strocen
Docufraud Canada
+1-416-289-9090
email us here