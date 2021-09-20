COSMO Technologies Advances Family-First Tech Revolution With Launch of New Kids Smart Watch

JrTrack 2 Kids Smart Watch COSMO Technologies, Inc.

As demand grows for safe cell phone alternatives, COSMO's JrTrack 2 kids smart watch offers industry-leading features and affordability for families.

We see this as more than a new product - it’s really the next step in the family-first tech revolution.” — Russell York

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COSMO Technologies, Inc., a leading technology design and manufacturing company for families, has released its latest product, the 4G-enabled JrTrack 2 Kids Smart Watch. The new device, with industry leading features and affordability, pushes forward a growing movement for "family first" technology that provides safe connection solutions for kids and parents.

The second generation JrTrack 2 is equipped with upgraded GPS tracking, 4G nationwide calling, voice and text messaging, stranger call blocking, pedometer, and more, all at a retail price of just $59.99. With its array of fully-enhanced features and price point well below other 4G connected kids devices, the JrTrack 2 provides families a safe and affordable cell phone alternative for kids ages 5-12 years old.

“We are thrilled to be launching an amazing new product to help families stay safe and connected without compromise,” said Russell York, COSMO’s Founder and CEO. “Parents and kids today need better solutions that are built with families in mind. We see this as more than a new product - it’s really the next step in the family-first tech revolution.”

The release follows the standout success of COSMO’s first-generation JrTrack, which quickly soared to the #1 best seller spot for kids smart watches on Amazon earlier this year. COSMO secured pre-seed funding in June and the company continues to grow and develop new landmark, family-focused technology products. COSMO plans to launch a safe smartphone for kids later this year.

COSMO’s growth comes in the midst of rising concern about the dangerous impact that screen time, social media, and online content can have on young children. A growing body of research signaling alarm has caused soaring interest from parents and families in traditional smartphone alternatives for kids.

-- 53% of kids in the US today have a smartphone by the age of 11 (Common Sense Media)

-- Kids between the ages of 5-8 average over three hours per day on a screen (Common Sense Media)

-- 82% of parents say they are concerned about their kids’ screen time (Parents Together Action)

-- Reports of child online exploitation have risen dramatically since the start of the coronavirus pandemic (WSJ)

-- Numerous recent studies suggest strong correlation between social media usage, screen time, and increased risk of depression in adolescents (ABC News)

“COSMO is all about family connection that doesn't sacrifice safety,” says COSMO’s Co-Founder and COO Michelle Ross. “More parents than ever are looking for alternatives in our current digital world that puts kids at risk to maximize clicks, screen time, and attention grabbing content.”

The JrTrack 2 comes with a fully redesigned and upgraded app called COSMO: Mission Control. The app, available on iOS and Android, allows parents or guardians to track their child’s location in real time, set custom safe zones and alerts, approve trusted contacts, set step goals, and more. The JrTrack 2 is also fully COPPA compliant, meeting the highest U.S. standards for child online safety and data protection.

COSMO’s founders call it a “cyber-safety belt” for families to navigate an increasingly dangerous digital world.

“It’s the perfect tool for giving parents peace of mind,” says York. “Kids need the freedom to be kids again, and parents need the confidence to know they can always be there for them.”



