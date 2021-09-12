WHO Logistics Hub Airlifts its Largest Single Shipment of Humanitarian Cargo to Ethiopia

The World Health Organization (WHO) Logistics Hub in Dubai delivered 85 metric tons of life-saving medical supplies to Ethiopia, the largest single shipment of humanitarian cargo to date airlifted by the Hub.

The supplies including essential medicines, trauma and surgical medicines, infusions, consumables equipment and cholera kits were flown by a charter flight donated by the United Arab Emirates that landed in Addis Ababa on 10 September. The supplies will address the urgent needs of more than 150 000 people.

“This is an important demonstration of solidarity with people in need. This delivery will help bolster our efforts to provide relief to hundreds of thousands of families who are grappling with a difficult humanitarian situation,” said Dr Boureima Hama Sambo, WHO Representative in Ethiopia.

While these supplies are critical to saving lives, WHO and partners are working closely to address the health needs of nearly 2.5 million people in the current crisis.

“We thank the United Arab Emirates and the International Humanitarian City for their immense and ongoing support to WHO's humanitarian operations. Our strong collaboration continues to enhance WHO’s response to health emergencies of all types including those arising from natural disasters, conflict, and outbreaks of infectious disease. The delivery of health supplies is vital to alleviate the suffering of people around the world.” said Robert Blanchard, WHO Emergency Operations Manager in Dubai.

The shipment to Ethiopia wrapped up a historic week for the WHO Dubai Logistics Hub. Dispatching over four times the weekly average, the operation shipped over 450 metric tons of medical supplies valued at more than US$ 4.3 million in support of cholera outbreak response in Nigeria, critical shortages of medicines in Afghanistan, and trauma and surgical supplies to Syria and Yemen.

The WHO’s Logistics Hub in Dubai plays an instrumental role by rapidly responding to health emergencies around the world. Since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hub has successfully delivered US$ 90 million worth of health supplies through 705 shipments to over 120 countries.