Former Rosendale Senator Jen Metzger Appointed to Cannabis Control Board

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins announced the appointment of Jen Metzger as the Senate’s appointee to the Cannabis Control Board. Metzger is a former New York State Senator from the 42nd District. Metzger’s public service is extensive having also served in local government and as a community advocate.

The Cannabis Control Board is responsible for the statewide implementation and regulation of New York’s adult-use cannabis industry created through the Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act (MRTA). The Board will also ensure the cannabis industry is socially and fiscally-equitable throughout the state. The Board will also issue regulations for the at-home cultivation of cannabis.

“I am proud to appoint my friend and former colleague, Jen Metzger, to the Cannabis Control Board,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said. “She is a time-tested public servant whose skills will be crucial in addressing the many aspects of this legislation and ensuring that New Yorkers have the fair and equitable adult-use marijuana market they deserve. I look forward to her leadership during this historic process.”

Senator Liz Krueger, sponsor of the MRTA, said, “I am thrilled that my former colleague Jen Metzger will be joining the Cannabis Control Board. Jen understands well the challenges and opportunities involved in building a thriving cannabis industry in New York State. She understands the need to create a market that provides opportunities for New York's small farmers, encourages sustainable, environmentally-sound agricultural practices, and ensures equity and market access for the communities that suffered the most under prohibition. I look forward to working with Jen to make New York State's program a model for the rest of the country.”

Jen Metzger said, “I am honored to have been selected by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins to serve on the Cannabis Control Board. New York is entering a new chapter with legalized adult-use marijuana that has been a long time in the making for our state. I look forward to ensuring this market is environmentally sustainable, equitable, and accountable so that New Yorkers can enjoy fair access to both the product and to the new economic opportunities it offers. I’m excited for the work ahead.”