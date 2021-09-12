VIKI Publishing® Music Debuts New Pop Singer Vin Cooper With Powerful Cover of Pharrell Williams's "HAPPY"

Pharrell Williams's HAPPY Cover Song by Vin Cooper Gangnam Style (강남스타일) by Marla Malvins Chaos in Financial District by Vin Cooper

American DJ, music composer Vin Cooper delivers to the world just what’s needed in these Covid-19 pandemic times, the high-energy "HAPPY" song.

We are thrilled to see Vin Cooper's great passion for music. We believe he will the future king of music!” — VIKI Publishing® Music Team

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with VIKI Publishing® Music, the Los Angeles-based American DJ, music composer, record producer Vin Cooper debuts his singing career with a powerful cover of Pharrell Williams "Happy".

Vin Cooper’s recently released instrumental albums Pale Blue Dot, Feel the Rhythm, Just Feel Great, 1982 M Jackson Boulevard and Millennial Incognito have won his fans worldwide.

Next up from Vin Cooper is the album titled "Chaos in Financial District" and "Sycamore Valley - Let's go hike".

Vin Cooper is also collaborating with acclaimed singer Marla Malvins for her upcoming single, cover of PSY's popular K-POP song "Gangnam Style (강남스타일)". Be on the lookout! You don't want to miss ’em!

Vin Cooper is signed to VIKI Publishing® Music, San Francisco, California, USA.

VIKI Publishing® is bringing creative ideas to life through music, children's books, games, branded merchandise, and more!

Visit VIKI Publishing® Music for the latest news at https://www.vikipublishing.com/viki-music .

