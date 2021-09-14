Tips for Acne Prone Patients on the Use of Makeup and Skincare Products
Acne-prone individuals may benefit by consulting a board certified dermatologist prior to buying makeup and skincare products to help determine which products are will be best for their skin.”OLD WESTBURY , NEW YORK, USA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When most people hear the word “acne”, images of teenagers going through puberty comes to mind. However, this common skin condition can also affect adults into their 30s and 40s. It is estimated that 80% of people ages 11 to 30 will have at least a mild form of acne in their lifetime. Furthermore, acne can be caused by many different things, and it is not just a consequence of oily skin. Acne can be caused or worsened by certain medications, diet, stress, environmental changes and any clothing material which puts pressure on the face. However, a common and important cause of acne in this age group is the use of cosmetics and other skincare products. The medical term for this condition is “acne cosmetica”. Dermatologists, doctors with formal training in skin disease, specialize in treating these types of acne.
— Hira Ghani, BA
A new study in SKIN, The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine, examined common ingredients found in makeup products that can cause “acne cosmetica”. The article also highlights acne-friendly ingredients, and explores recommendations to address beauty product use in acne-prone patients. Hira Ghani, BA, the lead study author discusses specific ingredients in cosmetic products that are known to cause acne breakouts. These ingredients include: algae extract, benzaldehyde, D&C red, silicone, coconut/avocado oil and isopropyl isostearate. Most of these ingredients lead to acne breakouts by clogging pores on the face.
Effective products for acne prone skin are mentioned in the article as well. These products are usually water based and may even contain certain chemicals which can also help to treat acne. These include: salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid, retinol, L-ascorbic acid and sulfur based products. The authors conclude by offering some recommendations for those who are acne prone, as these patients may want to use makeup to cover up acne spots and acne scars.
Frequent washing of all makeup application accessories and tools with a mild non-comedogenic cleanser can be helpful. Those at risk should also educate themselves on which makeup products to avoid and familiarize themselves with some of the unrecognizable terms often found on product labels. Finally, the authors recommend that acne-prone individuals consult a board certified dermatologist prior to buying makeup and skincare products to help determine which products are best for their skin.
