Company Announcement Date: September 10, 2021 FDA Publish Date: September 11, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Snack Food Item Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared pecans Company Name: McKee Foods Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Mini Nutty Buddy Cookie Bites Sandwich Cookies

McKee Foods of Collegedale, Tenn., is recalling 25 cases of Little Debbie® Mini Nutty Buddy Cookie Bites Sandwich Cookies, because they may contain undeclared pecans. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. This recall does not impact Little Debbie® Nutty Buddy® Wafer Bars or any other Little Debbie products.

Little Debbie® Mini Nutty Buddy Mini Cookie Bites Sandwich Cookies are sold in individual bags with a product weight of 2.5 oz. The only products covered by this recall have best-by dates of Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, 2021 as shown below:

The covered Little Debbie® Mini Nutty Buddy Cookie Bites Sandwich Cookies were distributed through retail stores in the following locations:

States Cities Kentucky Jackson, Columbia, Somerset and surrounding areas North Carolina High Point, Greensboro, Asheville, Clemmons and surrounding areas Tennessee Sweetwater, Jackson, Piney Flats, Lebanon, Powell Crossroad, Knoxville, Maryville, Clarksville, Morristown, Crossville, Nashville, Collegedale and surrounding areas

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing pecans was included in packaging that did not reveal the presence of tree nuts. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the production processes of the contract manufacturer that makes and packages the product for McKee Foods.

Consumers who have purchased these Little Debbie® Mini Nutty Buddy Cookie Bites Sandwich Cookies from the geographic areas listed above may contact the company at 1-800-422-4499 with the package code information for refunds, Mon.-Thurs., 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., and Fri., 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET.

