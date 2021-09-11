Industry Experts to Discuss Direct EB-5 Investment for EB-5 Investors from Latin America
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy firm will host a live webinar on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 2:00 PM EDT, to discuss how prospective EB-5 investors from Latin America should approach the direct EB-5 investment process. EB5AN founders and managing partners Sam Silverman and Mike Schoenfeld will be joined by expert immigration lawyer Julian Montero of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr, a leading immigration law firm.
“The current opportunity for direct EB-5 investment at $500,000 is unlikely to last long,” said Silverman. “We are encouraging foreign nationals looking to immigrate to the United States to act quickly to take advantage of the lower investment threshold. Successfully navigating the EB-5 investment process and selecting an investment is vital to a successful immigrant petition. This process presents a specific set of challenges for potential investors from Latin America.”
While it is clear that USCIS wants higher minimum investment amounts, it is unclear exactly how fast the minimum investment amount will increase back to the $900,000 minimum.
Montero also emphasized that investors shouldn’t wait. “We likely have a very short window for investment at $500,000. Anyone thinking of making an investment should take steps now to start the source-of-funds documentation process.”
Interested investors should attend the webinar on September 16. Enquiries should be sent by e-mail to info@eb5an.com.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr, LLP is a full-service law firm with 16 offices and more than 400 attorneys. The firm has one of the largest EB-5 program practices and works with EB-5 investors and EB-5 project developers on all aspects of the EB-5 program.
