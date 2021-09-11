Burgum honors victims of terrorist attacks, fallen military members on 20th anniversary of 9/11

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum issued the following statement today as he joined North Dakota National Guard members and local residents to pay tribute to 9/11 victims and to honor the U.S. military members from North Dakota who have died in the Global War on Terrorism on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

“The unthinkable acts of terror delivered against thousands of innocent citizens on 9/11 forever changed our nation, yet failed to break our American spirit and resolve. We must always remember our fellow Americans – including the four North Dakotans – who lost their lives and the incredible acts of courage by first responders and rescue workers who braved danger to bring others to safety. We are eternally grateful for their service,” Burgum said. “We also pay tribute to our men and women in uniform, including our North Dakota National Guard members and U.S. Air Force personnel stationed in North Dakota, who fought and continue to fight terrorism around the globe. With utmost respect, we honor the 29 North Dakotans who have given their lives for our country in the Global War on Terrorism. The sacrifices made by these Service members and their families deserve our deepest gratitude, support and prayers on this day – and every day.”

The governor observed the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by delivering remarks during a ceremony at the Memorial to the Fallen in the Global War on Terrorism near Fraine Barracks in Bismarck.

Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff today, and encourages North Dakota residents to do the same at their homes and businesses, in remembrance of those who perished in the Sept. 11 attacks.