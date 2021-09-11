YOSUDA Announces Launch of Two Brand-New Products for Fitness Lovers
The company’s latest innovations include the YOSUDA Pro Magnetic Exercise Bike and YOSUDA Rower 100.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YOSUDA is pleased to announce the official release of its most anticipated products to date, the YOSUDA Pro Magnetic Exercise Bike and the YOSUDA Rower 100.
YOSUDA is a family fitness brand that focuses on developing exercise bikes that help users to stay fit through cardio. The company provides bikes and other fitness machines that meet both basic and professional needs – some of which are portable and discreet for use in locations such as the office.
Recently, YOSUDA released two brand-new products to its already impressive lineup, the YOSUDA Pro Magnetic Exercise Bike and the YOSUDA Rower 100. The company hopes that by launching these two new products, people will be encouraged to express the love and beauty that fitness has to offer.
“Our YOSUDA Pro Magnetic Exercise Bike is an upgrade from our previous bikes, as it boasts a magnetic resistance system that removes almost all noise typically generated by cycling machines,” says Eric Zeng, founder of YOSUDA. “Additionally, this version of the bike has upgraded materials, making it more solid and durable, with a weight capacity of 350lbs.”
The YOSUDA Pro Magnetic Exercise Bike provides a host of additional features and benefits too, such as:
• Adjustable handlebar and seat
• 40lbs flywheel with adjustable resistance system
• Interactive data record display and iPad stand
• Quiet magnetic drive system
• And more!
“Likewise, our new YOSUDA Rower 100 is also designed to help people develop a love and appreciation for fitness,” Eric Zeng states. “We spared no expense when it came to the design and manufacturing of this exciting new product, and we know fitness lovers will adore what it has to offer.”
Users of the YOSUDA Rower 100 will experience benefits and features that include:
• Silent magnetic resistance system
• Various resistance levels for all needs
• 350lb weight capacity and 49.2” slide length
• LCD monitor and tablet stand
• And much more!
For more information about YOSUDA, or to order, please visit https://yosudabikes.com/.
About YOSUDA
YOSUDA was created in April 2018 by founder, Eric Zeng, whose wife became very ill during their marriage. Zeng created the brand to help his wife exercise at home and, after some time, she became healthier and happier – enabling her to battle her illness with increased optimism. Zeng was so happy with the results of his efforts that he made it his mission to help others achieve wellness through his exercise machines.
In the future, YOSUDA hopes to create an even larger range of fitness products, including pull-up equipment, trampolines, treadmills, and private high-end customization, just to name a few.
He Jian
YOSUDA
+1 415-209-5707
media@yosudabikes.com