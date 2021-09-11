Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 200 Block of 36th Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announced an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in the 200 block of 36th Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 10:00 pm, the suspect and the victim engaged in an altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect produced a handgun. The victim sustained a gunshot wound during the altercation. The suspect fled the scene.

 

On Friday, September 10, 2021, 46 year-old Ameer Culbreath, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). The detectives’ investigation revealed the victim and suspect were known to each other.

