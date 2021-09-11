Submit Release
News Search

There were 403 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,048 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Statement on Death of California Highway Patrol Officer 9.10.21

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Scott Merritt:

“It is with great sadness that Jennifer and I send our condolences to Officer Merritt’s family, friends and those who served with him. Officer Merritt dedicated nearly 16 years of his life to serving the people of California, and he will forever be remembered.”

On Friday, September 10, Officer Merritt passed away due to complications related to COVID-19.

Officer Merritt, 42, served Kern County over the past 11 years as a member of the CHP’s Bakersfield Area Office. He transferred to Bakersfield in February 2010 from the CHP’s Santa Cruz Area Office, where he was assigned in May 2006 following his graduation from the CHP Academy.

He is survived by his wife, Shanon; children, Madison and Nolan; parents, Randall and Pattie Merritt; and brother, Cody.

In honor of Officer Merritt, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Statement on Death of California Highway Patrol Officer 9.10.21

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.