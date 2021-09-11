Statement by AG Reyes in Response to Vaccine Regulation Proposals by President Biden:

“My office will fight any unconstitutional limitation of individual liberties and privacy while continuing to promote safe health practices in our state. My team is
already reviewing the proposed
regulations.
Regardless of where you stand on vaccinations overall, the federal government should not be able to mandate such a personal medical decision to employers & individuals.
Utah has employed a reasonable approach to the pandemic. We will continue to do so without need of an autocratic mandate from the White House.”
