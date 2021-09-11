Governor Newsom Requests Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to Support Caldor Fire Response and Recovery Efforts

Published: Sep 10, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Working to bolster the state’s response to the Caldor Fire, Governor Gavin Newsom today requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist wildfire response and recovery efforts in El Dorado County. The request follows the Presidential Emergency Declaration California secured last week to support the Caldor Fire response, and a previous Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support counties impacted by the Dixie and River fires.

“We’re working around the clock in close coordination with our federal partners to ensure South Lake Tahoe communities impacted by the Caldor Fire have the resources and supports they need during this difficult time,” said Governor Newsom.

The Caldor Fire, which has burned 218,459 acres to date, is now the 15th largest and the 17th most destructive wildfire in state history.

If approved, a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration will help people in the impacted county through eligibility for programs and support that can include housing assistance, food aid, counseling, medical services and legal services. The request includes public assistance to help state, tribal and local governments with ongoing emergency response and recovery costs. The request also includes hazard mitigation, which helps state and local governments reduce the risks and impacts of future disasters.

California has secured Fire Management Assistance Grants (FMAGs) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support the state’s response to the Dixie Fire in Lassen, Butte and Plumas counties and the response to the French Fire, Caldor Fire, Monument Fire, River Fire and Lava Fire.

Governor Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency in counties impacted by the Cache Fire, Caldor Fire, McFarland and Monument fires, Antelope and River fires, Dixie, Fly and Tamarack fires and the Lava Fire and Beckwourth Complex Fire. The Governor has also signed executive orders to support impacted communities and bolster wildfire response and recovery efforts. CAL FIRE and Cal OES personnel are responding in concert with other federal, state and local agencies to address emergency management and mutual aid needs for the fires.

The text of the Governor’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration can be found here.

###