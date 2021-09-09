Fish salvage order issued for the Big Wood River from Diversion 45 (in Bellevue) to Glendale Road Bridge

The Big Wood Canal Company and Wood River Land Trust recently notified Fish and Game of critically low water conditions in the Big Wood River, below Diversion 45 near the town of Bellevue, ID. Due to low flow conditions in the river below Diversion 45, which is already partially dry, Fish and Game has ordered the removal of bag and possession limits from Diversion 45 (in Bellevue, ID) to Glendale Road Bridge, from Saturday September 11, 2021 to October 1, 2021.

A valid 2021 fishing license is required to salvage fish.

Fish may be taken by any method, except by firearms, chemicals or electric current.

Wood River irrigators, The Wood River Land Trust, the Hemingway Chapter of Trout Unlimited, and Idaho Department of Fish and Game have been working together to keep water in the main river channel. However, with drought conditions continuing, flows above diversion 45 have continued to rapidly decline, putting both irrigators and fish at risk. Magic Valley Regional Fisheries staff will continue monitoring water conditions and fish population impacts in the Big Wood River.

If you have questions contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.