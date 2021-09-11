DOH News Release: DOH, Prevent Suicide Hawaiʻi Task Force Recognize National Suicide Prevention Month

Newsroom Posted on Sep 10, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s Emergency Medical Services and Injury Prevention System Branch (EMSIPSB) and the Prevent Suicide Hawai‘i Task Force are taking action to recognize National Suicide Prevention Month. Events will be held statewide throughout September to call attention to this issue.

In Hawai‘i, one person dies from suicide every two days. Suicide is the leading cause of fatal injuries for those ages 15 to 64 and is the tenth leading cause of all deaths in the state. From 2016 to 2020, 957 Hawaii residents died from suicide.

“Suicide is a serious, complex and preventable public health issue,” said Alvin C. Bronstein MD, Chief of the Emergency Medical Services & Injury Prevention Branch. “Suicide prevention requires a strategic and comprehensive approach, including outreach and stakeholder collaboration, to ensure resources are available to those most in need. This is especially important during the pandemic.”

This year, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) Hawai’i Chapter’s “Out of Darkness Experience” will be held virtually statewide on Saturday, September 18, beginning at 9:00 AM. This annual event is designed to increase awareness of suicide prevention resources and provide support for at-risk individuals, loved ones of suicide survivors and the public. To register for the “Out of Darkness Experience,” visit Hawai‘i Virtual Walk.

“Our goal is to raise suicide prevention awareness statewide and inform everyone about the support services available,” said Renee Yu, Department of Health suicide prevention coordinator. “These services include suicide prevention training for healthcare professionals, survivor outreach, and family member support.”

Depression, anxiety and isolation are risk factors and warning signs of suicide. If you or someone you know is experiencing any of these feelings on a regular basis, or if the frequency or severity of the feelings is increasing, reach out for help right away by talking to a trusted friend, family member, or mental health professional.

Mental health professionals are trained to help people feel better before a mental health condition progresses into suicidal thoughts. Minors 14 years of age or older can consent to outpatient mental health without the permission, knowledge or participation of their parents or legal guardians, upon consultation and agreement of their licensed therapist.

To learn more about suicide prevention in Hawai‘i, visit http://health.hawaii.gov/injuryprevention/home/suicide-prevention/information/.

Important Resources

The Hawai‘i CARES help line is a free, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week coordination center for support with substance use, mental health, and crisis intervention. Locally trained and qualified clinical and crisis call center staff provide supportive counseling, screening for urgent or emergent mental health or substance use needs, recommendations for behavioral health assessments, and services and crisis interventions. Any Hawai‘i resident may call Hawai‘i CARES at 1 (800) 753-6879. For more information about Hawai‘i CARES, visit https://hicares.hawaii.gov/.

2021 Suicide Prevention Month Activities

Statewide:

Kaua‘i:

Go to: PreventSuicideKauai.org for details & updates on all Kaua’i September Activities

for details & updates on all Kaua’i September Activities To donate, volunteer, or if you have any questions about Kaua‘i activities, Contact: Patricia Wistinghausen / [email protected] / # 808-346-7492

/ # 808-346-7492 Sept. 1-30: Post It Forward Kaua’i – You Got This Kaua’i Ohana September Challenge on Instagram instagram.com/yougotthiskauai

Sept. 16: Suicide Prevention 101 Virtual Training / 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. via Zoom

Sept. 23: Suicide Prevention 101 Virtual Training / 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. via Zoom

Sept. 27: Prevent Suicide Kaua’i Task Force Meeting / 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. via Zoom

Sept. 29: Hale ‘Opio Youth Suicide & Bullying Prevention Training / In-Person from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sept. 29: Kaua’i Mental Health Advocates Community Conversation on Suicide Prevention / 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. via Zoom

O‘ahu:

Sept. 10: County mayor’s proclamation

Maui:

Aug. 30: 2 p.m. County mayor’s proclamation

Sept. 8: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sign waving in front of Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center with Maui County Prevent Suicide Task Force members and keiki from Maui Economic Opportunity

Sept. 10: Suicide Prevention Foundations (S.P. 101) Training

Sept. 14: Youth Mental Health First Aid (YMHFA)

Sept. 30, 2nd Annual Maui Suicide Prevention Mini Conference, “Embrace Cultural and Social Protective Factors in Suicide Prevention.” Contact: Danielle Bergan, [email protected] , and Kristin Mills, [email protected]

Hawai‘i Island:

Sept. 6-10: County mayor’s proclamation for National Suicide Prevention Month.

Sept. 10: Sign-waving at various locations. Contact: Yolisa Duley, [email protected]

Military and Veteran Focus:

Sept. 14: 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m, AM 830 radio time with Rick Hamada feature VA Pacific islands Health Care System Community Engagement and Partnerships Coordinator Travis Schmidt

The Joint Military Suicide Prevention Task Force (JMSPTF) meets on the first Thursday of the month from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. For more information contact: Stefany Garcia, [email protected] , Melody Bell, [email protected]

# # #