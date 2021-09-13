EAPA Announces Julie Fabsik-Swarts as New CEO

Julie Fabsik-Swarts, EAPA CEO Employee Assistance Professionals Association

The Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA), today announces that Julie Fabsik-Swarts has been named CEO.

I am very excited to join the team at EAPA. I look forward to working with the outstanding volunteers and the excellent staff of this organization in moving the association to the next level.” — Julie Fabsik-Swarts

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA), the global leader in the certification, support, development, and networking of Employee Assistance professionals, today announces that Julie Fabsik-Swarts, MS, CFRE, CAP, has been named CEO, effective September 15. As CEO, Ms. Fabsik-Swarts will be charged with growing the EAPA membership and revenue base, increasing member services, expanding professional development opportunities, and advocating for the Employee Assistance role in helping drive positive workplace outcomes.

Ms. Fabsik-Swarts has over 35 years of executive experience leading several prominent non-profit associations and brings a proven track record in growing organizations, building teams, implementing growth strategies, expanding member services, developing innovative programs for professional development, fundraising, event planning, government relations, and overseeing successful marketing and public relations campaigns.

“Julie is the right leader for EAPA at a time when the EAP industry is rapidly evolving to meet the needs of the ever-changing business landscape,” said Kristin Rantala, EAPA President. “She has a deep understanding of all the elements that go into making an association operate efficiently, execute its mission effectively, grow its membership and increase its revenue base. Julie is a great fit and I look forward to working with her in the years ahead as EAPA takes the lead in helping its members drive business transformation here and around the globe.”

“I am very excited to join the team at EAPA,” said Ms. Fabsik-Swarts. “I look forward to working with the outstanding volunteers and the excellent staff of this organization in moving the association to the next level.”

Ms. Fabsik-Swarts has served as a leader for numerous nonprofit and association organizations. Included in this history has been work as Executive Director of the National Postdoctoral Association where she supported 80,000 postdoctoral scholars throughout the United States. She significantly grew the organization’s budget, its annual conference, led strategic re-branding initiatives and created the NPA Career Center that connected members and employers with employment opportunities. Additionally, she worked as the Executive Director of the National Intercollegiate Soccer Officials Association where she supported the growth and education of 5,500 collegiate soccer referees that officiate numerous NCAA, NAIA, and Junior College competitions. Ms. Fabsik-Swarts, has led other organizations including the Olympic sport of US Synchronized Swimming, as Chief Development Officer for the Purple Heart Foundation and in five institutions of higher education.

For over 40 years, she was a nationally rated judge, officiating USA Gymnastics and NCAA collegiate gymnastics competitions throughout the United States.

Ms. Fabsik-Swarts received a B.S. Degree in Biology from San Diego State University and an M.S. Degree in Sports Management from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Greg DeLapp, current CEO (2016-2021) and a Past President of EAPA (1998-2000) stated, “Julie Fabsik-Swarts is the right person at the right time for EAPA. The EA profession has experienced significant changes in program design, service delivery, and financing reflective of general HR, labor, and workplace changes. The significant challenges of COVID, rapid infusion of technology into workplace service delivery, and evolution of workplace to workspace calls for innovative access and a more consultative role for EA professionals. To meet employer and employee needs, EAPA must support our members in making these transitions. Julie brings considerable experience and expertise in building an Association infrastructure to support that pivot through professional development, member services, certification, research, and opportunities to advocate for the Employee Assistance profession.”

After a planned CEO transition, DeLapp will retire from EAPA at a date in early October 2021.



About the Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA)

EAPA is the global leader in the certification, support, development, and networking of Employee Assistance (EA) professionals with members in over 40 countries around the globe. EAPA is the global leader of information and support for and about the EA profession. EAPA publishes the Journal of Employee Assistance, EAP NewsBrief, hosts the annual EAPA Institute and EXPO, and offers training and other resources to fulfill its mission: to promote the highest standards of Employee Assistance practice and the continuing development of EA professionals, programs, and services.

The first organizing meeting for the Association of Labor and Management Administrators and Consultants on Alcoholism (ALMACA) was held in April 1971, and it was incorporated sometime later that year. The association's name was officially changed to Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA) in 1989. EAPA is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, USA. For more, visit www.eapassn.org.