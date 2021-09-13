Virginia Real Estate Rockstar Linda James Navigates Rising Housing Costs

Linda James, Realtor At Home Realty Linda James or At Home Realty

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent survey by the National Association of Realtors, it found that 89% of all home sellers used a real estate agent to sell their home. If you have ever had the experience of buying or selling a house, you know that a professional realtor makes all the difference. The realtor wears many hats, from showing the house, negotiating a fair price, recommending contractors for repairs and renovations, and the list goes on and on. For a short period, they become your best buddie who you talk to constantly.

Linda James of At Home Real Estate LLC, Alexandria, Virginia, is a full-service agent who can meet all your needs. Linda has been in the real estate business for over 14 years and has a five-star rating with her many well-pleased clients. Her experience is the highlight of her success. According to a recent article in Alexandria Living, so far, in 2021, homes are still moving quickly with high interest from buyers, and sellers are evaluating multiple offers for their homes.

Linda will be your energy-filled navigator to assist you during the home buying process. She is a “hands-on” businessperson who will roll up her sleeves to help her clients in every aspect of the buying and or selling process. As one client gladly proclaimed, to her surprise, “Linda was there helping me to move in some of my personal items on move-in day. Linda is a people person who forges a relationship with everyone who is seeking her services, which include mortgage services, title and settlement services, and home warranty.” James says that, “my zest for being the best realtor comes from the energy I get from my daily workouts.”

For more information or for a no-obligation consultation, please contact Linda D. James at phone: 703-346-0955 or email: LJames@homedcmetro.com.

Website: www.realtorlindajames.com