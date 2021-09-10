Sen. Mike Moon Urges Governor to Shield Employers and Workers from Vaccine Mandates

For Immediate Release: Sept. 10, 2020

Contact: Sen. Mike Moon 573-751-1480

Senator Mike Moon Urges Governor to Shield Employers and Workers from Vaccine Mandates

JEFFERSON CITY – Senator Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, has called on the governor to take a strong stance against the president’s recent executive order requiring employers to make COVID-19 vaccinations or testing mandatory. On Sept. 9, the president called on the U.S. Department of Labor to develop an emergency rule requiring businesses and organizations with over 100 employees to mandate staff to be fully vaccinated or show proof of a weekly negative COVID-19 test.

Senator Moon based his stance on Article I, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution: “All legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives.”

“Congress makes the laws, therefore, the president has no authority to dictate a vaccine mandate to the employers of these United States of America,” Sen. Moon explained. “The role of government is to protect the rights of its citizens, not to take their rights away in the name of public safety. To all employers in Missouri: this authoritative order is not a law that has been passed by the U.S. Congress and signed by the president. The U.S. Labor Department is not authorized to make a law.” Senator Moon recently sent a letter to the governor urging him to call an extra session to debate employee vaccine mandates. “Once again, I call on the governor of Missouri to do what is right and take bold actions to protect the citizens of Missouri.”

For more information, please contact Sen. Moon at 573-751-1480.

