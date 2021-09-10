St. Johnsbury / Retail Theft, Violation of Conditions of Release
CASE#: 21A404080
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/21/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Burke Market, Burke, VT
VIOLATION: Retail Theft, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Dylan Brink
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: VT
VICTIM: East Burke Market
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/21/21 VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a report of retail theft at the East Burke Market in Burke, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Dylan Brink was responsible for the theft of over $200 worth of items and gas. Brink also drove off in a vehicle with Conditions of Release to not drive. Brink was located on 09/09/21 and charged for these criminal offenses.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/15/21 at 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.