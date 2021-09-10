Submit Release
St. Johnsbury / Retail Theft, Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A404080

TROOPER: David Garces                          

STATION: St. Johnsbury                 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 08/21/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Burke Market, Burke, VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Dylan Brink                                               

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: VT

 

VICTIM: East Burke Market

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 08/21/21 VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a report of retail theft at the East Burke Market in Burke, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Dylan Brink was responsible for the theft of over $200 worth of items and gas. Brink also drove off in a vehicle with Conditions of Release to not drive. Brink was located on 09/09/21 and charged for these criminal offenses.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  11/15/21 at 0800 hours         

COURT: Caledonia County

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

