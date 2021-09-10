STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police issues statement on joint law enforcement investigation in Stannard

STANNARD, Vt. (Friday, Sept. 10, 2021) — Multiple local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant as part of drug investigation early Friday morning, Sept. 10, 2021, in the town of Stannard.

Agencies that participated included the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Vermont State Police, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Newport Police Department.

The investigation into this matter remains active and under seal. Further details are expected to become available early next week. Investigators do not believe there is any danger to the public.

- 30 -