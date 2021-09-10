Heartland Expressway Reopens North of Oelrichs

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 Contact: Matt “Rip” Rippentrop, Project Engineer, 605-673-9016

OELRICHS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says 10 miles of the Heartland Expressway on U.S. Highway 18/U.S. Highway 385, from one-half mile north of Oelrichs to the Smithwick Road turn off, will reopen to four lanes of travel on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The project’s twelve-foot width restrictions will be removed on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

With four lanes of travel reopened, the project will continue work that consists of groove and painting the northbound lanes, removal of guardrail, installation of fence, and erosion control. Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment and drive cautiously through the work zone.

The prime contractor on the $7.9 million project is Bituminous Paving, Inc. of Ortonville, Minnesota. The project is scheduled to be completed on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

