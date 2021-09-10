Commission to Hold September Meeting in Kingsport

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will be updating commercial fishing regulations, discussing quota hunt draw procedures, and addressing new chronic wasting disease information among agenda items at its September meeting.

The meeting is scheduled Sept. 16-17 at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Center in Kingsport. Committee meetings start at 1 p.m. (EDT) Thursday and regular TFWC meeting begins at 9 a.m. Friday.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Fisheries Division presented proposed changes to regulations at the TFWC’s August meeting in Cookeville. The commission will vote on the commercial fishing regulations this month and sportfish regulations will be set at the October meeting. The complete list of the proposals is at www.tnwildlife.org.

A chronic wasting disease update on newly affected counties and other efforts around CWD will be given as well as an update on quail management. In addition, a representative from Brandt Information Systems will present about the quota drawing error and corrective action on quota hunts and drawings.

A rulemaking hearing will be held regarding changing duration of licenses from expiring at the end of February each year to expiring 365 days from purchase date. This rule change is in response to feedback gathered via recent survey research about how the TWRA can improve the license structure for its customers.

The Fisheries Division will present its Biologist of the Year and Fisheries Technician of the Year at the meeting on Friday.

