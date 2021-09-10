Mother and Daughter Join Forces to Bring Chic to Women’s Cheeks
New women’s underwear line combines style and comfort
I searched all over the internet for women's underwear that was both stylish and full coverage. And I couldn't find anything. That’s how Bloomers was born.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bloomers Intimates announced today the launch of their lace underwear line that’s as comfortable as it is stylish, ending a centuries-long quest for the best pair of panties. Women everywhere no longer need suffer from muffin tops, visible panty lines or the dreaded wedgie, as Bloomers’ innovative design eliminates VPL while concealing any lumps and bumps.
— Shaula Yemini
“I searched all over the internet for women's underwear that was both stylish and full coverage,” said Shaula Yemini, co-founder and head of product at Bloomers Intimates. “And I couldn’t find anything. I thought to myself, I can’t be the only woman in the world looking for comfortable, sexy granny panties. Being an entrepreneur, when I see a void in the marketplace, I have to do something about it. And that’s how Bloomers was born.”
Shaula joined forces with her daughter, Noa Arias, to bring Bloomers to life. “When my mom first approached me with her idea, I laughed it off,” Noa said. “But after performing some market research, we realized there was a definite need for full-coverage underwear that’s also chic.”
Bloomers’ first style is Her Highness Lace Brief, a high-waist, fullback panty made in the USA from stretch lace. Her Highness comes in three colors – Onyx (black), Rose Quartz (blush) and Pearl (off-white) – and fits sizes small through extra-large. Each order comes in a reusable mesh laundry bag for safe cleaning and safe keeping.
About Bloomers Intimates
Bloomers Intimates is a mother-daughter team bridging the generational gap between old-fashioned granny panties and modern women’s underwear. They’re on a mission to make women of all ages look and feel great in their skivvies.
Shaula Yemini, a Bloomers co-founder, is a former tech entrepreneur. After the company she founded was acquired by EMC and she became a grandma, she shifted her focus from software to softwear. Her daughter and Bloomers co-founder, Noa Arias, has held senior marketing roles spanning tech, finance and beauty. She is leveraging her beauty marketing experience to make her grand entrance into the world of booty marketing. Bottoms up!
