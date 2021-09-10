DHEC Director, SC Governor Encourage Use of Monoclonal Antibodies for COVID-19 Treatment

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Sept. 10, 2021

Monoclonal antibodies are now Available at Over 50 Healthcare Providers Across the State

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Given the rise of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina and the ongoing threat of the Delta variant, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the Governor Henry McMaster are encouraging residents to learn more about the use and availability of monoclonal antibodies, a treatment proven to be effective in staving off serious illness from COVID-19.

“Beyond a shadow of a doubt, the most effective way to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19 is to make the decision to get vaccinated,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “We’ve also seen that the use of these antibody treatments can greatly reduce the risk of hospitalization and severe illness in those who test positive. These treatments are now available at over 50 healthcare providers across the state, and we’re working to expand access to them every day. We continue to strongly encourage South Carolinians to get educate themselves about all of their options and talk to their doctor about what’s best for them.”

“DHEC recommendations on COVID-19 vaccinations and masking have not changed: we still urge the usage of both and believe they are the best ways to get us out this pandemic,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “That said, it is important that South Carolinians know about all available resources to keep them safe. Monoclonal antibodies are safe and effective, and our state has several locations where residents can receive them.”

Monoclonal antibodies are a type of treatment doctors have been using for COVID-19 patients since November 2020, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) for treatments. One antibody, bamlanivimab, cannot be used by itself but can be used when combined with estesevimab to achieve the desired level of effectiveness. The other currently authorized monoclonal antibody treatments are casirivimab plus imdevimab, (REGEN-COV), and sotrovimab. These antibodies work by directly blocking the effect of the COVID-19 virus in patients that are already infected.

Treatment using these antibodies must be authorized and ordered by a doctor or medical provider. Those eligible to receive the treatment are at-risk individuals ages 12 and older who test positive for COVID-19 and exhibit mild to moderate symptoms that began within the last 10 days. In addition, individuals with COVID-19 are not eligible for the treatment if they have been or are currently hospitalized or have received oxygen to assist with normal breathing.

DHEC is working with providers to expand treatment locations, including to areas where there currently are no providers. As of Sept. 1, 2021, more than 16,000 COVID-19 patients in South Carolina have been treated with monoclonal antibodies. It is estimated that this treatment has prevented nearly 2,000 hospitalizations and 200 deaths.

DHEC’s webpage on monoclonal antibodies includes facts on the treatment and a map of treatment locations across the state. The DHEC website provides additional information on COVID-19 and where to get vaccinated.

