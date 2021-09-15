Zack Singh of San Francisco Gives Visitors His Top Three Bay Area Trails
Zack Singh of San Francisco Gave Visitors His Top Three Bay Area TrailsSAN FRANCISCO,, CA, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco is known for its cultural history, incredible food, and off-beat neighbourhoods. But there are lesser-known wonders that can only be discovered by foot, says Zack Singh of San Francisco. The Bay Area has a plethora of trails that will lead you through the different kinds of beauty San Francisco has to offer. From the redwoods to the wetlands, there’s something for everyone!
Check Out Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park Says Zack Singh of San Francisco
California is famous for its redwood forests, and it’s a sight you shouldn’t leave without experiencing says Zack Singh of San Francisco. And while you’ll feel transported through time wandering the forest, it’s actually only a few miles from Oakland’s city center.
The Redwood Regional Park is 1,833 acres of coastal redwoods and grasslands. If you love birdwatching, this is the trail for you! Several species of rare bird call the redwood area home. There are dozens of trails to choose from at all experience levels. Singh recommends the Steam Trail for beginners. It’s a mile long and takes you straight through Redwood Canyon, making it the perfect, leisurely sight-seeing trail.
Don’t Miss Mount Diablo State Park
If you’ve stood and looked out over the Bay, you’ve seen Mount Diablo looming in the distance. It rises over 3,848 feet above sea level, and for the more advanced hikers, climbing to the peak grants stunning views of the Bay Area and beyond.
This can be a gruelling hike for those unused to mountain trails and steep climbs, warns Zack Singh of San Francisco. It’s 6.8 miles to the top when you take the Summit Trail from the Mitchell Canyon Staging Area. But if you make it to the top, you can see the Golden Gate Bridge, the Sierra Nevada mountains, and Yosemite’s Half Dome spread out below you in all their glory!
If you’re into the view but not the climb, you can also drive to the summit says Singh.
Mori Point is a Must See
Now we take a trip down into the wetlands. For a pleasant, short hike, try Mori Point says Zack Singh of San Francisco. It’s about 20 minutes outside of the city to the south and along the Pacific coast. 32 acres of wetland stretch out across hills that house hundreds of species of birds, wildflowers, and other wildlife. Try the half-mile trail for a brief jaunt, or the slightly more difficult mile and a half loop through the hills.
As a bonus, Mori Point allows dogs! So, you can bring your precious pup with you to this state park.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here