TO: Tom Berger Director of Real Estate Development and Management

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: September 10, 2021

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Patriot Day

Twenty years ago on September 11, 2001, our country suffered a devastating loss when acts of terrorism were committed on American soil resulting in the deaths of 2,977 individuals. May we never forget the valiant efforts of our military, first responders, and other emergency personnel who risked their lives to save others. In honor and remembrance of those we lost on that fateful day, I signed the attached Proclamation and hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from midnight to midnight on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

To view the Patriot Day Proclamation, click HERE.

To view the President’s Proclamation, click HERE.