Submit Release
News Search

There were 523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,229 in the last 365 days.

Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Patriot Day

TO:                  Tom Berger Director of Real Estate Development and Management

FROM:            Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE:            September 10, 2021

RE:                  Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Patriot Day

 

Twenty years ago on September 11, 2001, our country suffered a devastating loss when acts of terrorism were committed on American soil resulting in the deaths of 2,977 individuals. May we never forget the valiant efforts of our military, first responders, and other emergency personnel who risked their lives to save others. In honor and remembrance of those we lost on that fateful day, I signed the attached Proclamation and hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from midnight to midnight on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

To view the Patriot Day Proclamation, click HERE.

To view the President’s Proclamation, click HERE.

You just read:

Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Patriot Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.