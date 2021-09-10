Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Halifax Health Board of Commissioners

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Thomas McCall and Harold Goodemote to the Halifax Health Board of Commissioners.

Thomas McCall

McCall, of Ormond Beach, is Chief Operating Officer of ICI Homes, a position he has held since 2008. A certified public accountant, he is Chair of Halifax Health’s Treasury, Audit, Finance and Investment committee and also serves on the board of Kidds are First. McCall earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting and criminal justice from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Harold Goodemote

Goodemote, of Daytona Beach, is Vice President of Coleman Goodemote Construction Company. He serves as Vice Chair of the Daytona Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, on the NASCAR Foundation Board of Directors and is a member of Rotary International and the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks. Goodemote earned his bachelor’s degree in building construction from Bowling Green State University and a master of business administration from Stetson University.

