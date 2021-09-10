With Custom Suspension from TKO Motorsports, Ted Taormina Sets a New Land Speed Record in His Shelby Cobra
RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this summer at the 4th Annual Sun Valley Tour de Force in Utah, Ted Taormina of Taormina Imports reached 223.21 mph in his Shelby Cobra, setting a new land speed record. In competing against dozens of other custom-designed vehicles from the likes of Bugatti, McLaren, and Pagani, among others, Taormina had a key advantage: Custom modifications designed by TKO Motorsports.
TKO Motorsports is the motorsport industry’s manufacturing and racing leader, renowned for producing some of the world’s most extreme custom-built, street legal vehicles in the world. Each is track engineered and tested under the harshest conditions, using a tried-and-true methodology: All TKO Motorsports products and custom builds are designed, engineered, manufactured, and fabricated from start to finish at the company’s Reno-based facility, which uses only the latest cutting-edge technology. For Taormina’s Cobra, the TKO Motorsports team spent six months completing specially designed modifications, including three trips to the Mojave Air and Space Port for testing.
“What Ted was able to accomplish at the Sun Valley Tour de Force this past July with his Shelby Cobra roadster is simply incredible, though with his 25-year track record, I’m not exactly surprised,” says Dave Traitel, the CEO and Owner of TKO Motorsports. “With his car’s custom suspension system and shocks - which we spent six months designing – I know Ted is confident that his Cobra has more to give and will soon be back out there. Our entire team is looking forward to supporting him as he works to beat his new world record – again.”
To learn more about TKO Motorsports’ news, click here.
Media Relations
TKO Motorsports is the motorsport industry’s manufacturing and racing leader, renowned for producing some of the world’s most extreme custom-built, street legal vehicles in the world. Each is track engineered and tested under the harshest conditions, using a tried-and-true methodology: All TKO Motorsports products and custom builds are designed, engineered, manufactured, and fabricated from start to finish at the company’s Reno-based facility, which uses only the latest cutting-edge technology. For Taormina’s Cobra, the TKO Motorsports team spent six months completing specially designed modifications, including three trips to the Mojave Air and Space Port for testing.
“What Ted was able to accomplish at the Sun Valley Tour de Force this past July with his Shelby Cobra roadster is simply incredible, though with his 25-year track record, I’m not exactly surprised,” says Dave Traitel, the CEO and Owner of TKO Motorsports. “With his car’s custom suspension system and shocks - which we spent six months designing – I know Ted is confident that his Cobra has more to give and will soon be back out there. Our entire team is looking forward to supporting him as he works to beat his new world record – again.”
To learn more about TKO Motorsports’ news, click here.
Media Relations
TKO Motorsports
+1 775-857-1913
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn