Novus Shield Introduces VieH2 HRW, an Innovative And Unique Hydrogen-rich Water Product
Seeking to offer more than just another water product, an Orange County-based company, Novus Shield, (https://novusshield.com/), has introduced VieH2 HRW (Hydrogen-Rich Water) that can potentially reduce oxidative stress and symptoms for COVID-19 and other viruses.
VieH2 HRW is powered with technology that delivers hydrogen water with the highest potency to unlock the body’s potential through alleviating inflammation, boosting energy, and aiding with healing.
Novus Shield’s VieH2 HRW is a new addition to the company’s product line including an all-in-one hand & mask spray, invisible glove gel, and a portable foggerANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANAHEIM, CA (September 13, 2021) – Seeking to offer more than just another water product, an Orange County-based company, Novus Shield, (https://novusshield.com/), has introduced VieH2 HRW (Hydrogen-Rich Water) that can potentially reduce oxidative stress and symptoms for COVID-19 and other viruses.
Novus Shield’s VieH2 HRW is the latest addition to the company’s patented and patent-pending next-generation product line featuring an all-in-one hand & mask spray, invisible glove gel, and a fogger. All products are FDA registered, IDC approved, and FDA approval is pending. Novus Shield has also developed a One-Step COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test Kit called VieScreen. The Self-Test-Kit has been submitted and registered for EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) and has been issued a Firm Establishment Identifier (FEI) number by the FDA and is currently ready to go to market with EUA Approval Pending status.
VieH2 HRW is powered with technology that delivers hydrogen water with the highest potency to unlock the body’s potential through alleviating inflammation, boosting energy, and aiding with healing.
“Our VieH2 HRW contains 3ppm of hydrogen infused in the water – enough to make a difference for your health goals. That’s twice as much as other competitors and up to six times as much as hydrogen tablets can produce,” said Co Hoang, president of Novus Shield. “We offer the best hydrogen-rich water that has been proven to help reduce oxidative stress that can potentially help alleviate symptoms for COVID-19 and other sicknesses.”
Top VieH2 HRW benefits include:
• Facilitates illness recovery -- VieH2 helps reduce oxidative stress that helps alleviate symptoms for COVID-19 and other viruses. VieH2 does this by increasing and stabilizing blood oxygen levels.
• Reduces inflammation -- VieH2 may help reduce inflammation, boost energy, and promote healing for those with long-term health conditions.
• Boosts performance for even non-athletes -- VieH2 could reduce oxidative stress inside cells, improve memory and focus, and promote overall wellness.
• Enhances performance for professional athletes -- VieH2 could improve cellular function, enhance endurance, and reduce post-performance muscle fatigue.
• Improves workout results for fitness enthusiasts -- VieH2 may boost blood flow, improve performance, and reduce post-workout inflammation.
Additional key features and benefits of the company’s VieH2 product include:
• Pure Gold -- Acts as a natural stimulant for cells and helps improve the transmission of electrical signals between the nerve cells in the brain.
• Powerful Platinum-- Supports greater cognition, clarity, focus and increased mental faculties can dramatically change the quality of life.
• Potent Antioxidant -- VieH2 can protect or slow down cell damage from oxidative stress which can improve overall health.
• Natural Energy Booster -- Clear, clean with no supplements or added sugar, VieH2 can increase your body’s cellular energy level so you can fully function morning, noon, and night.
• Anti-aging -- Backed by science, including anti-aging properties, cell protection, and better recovery times for athletes.
“COVID-19 is a problem that will be a part of our lives for years to come. We want to be on the front line to combat this pandemic and provide the necessary tools to help the public with protection, detection, and restoration to adapt to the new normal,” Hoang added. “Vaccination, masks, and social distancing are great deterrents to infection. We also encourage everyone to do their part to protect themselves and others with our innovative products as well.”
Hoang added that the company’s VieShield products are substantiated by studies, (https://novusshield.com/#studies ).
Novus Shield is launching its products focusing on consumers and businesses in a market expected to be worth approximately $USD 17 billion globally by 2026. *June 22, 2021, 08:34 ET | Source: Facts & Factors.
About Novus Shield
Orange County-based Novus Shield, (https://novusshield.com/), has introduced VieH2 HRW (Hydrogen-Rich Water), the latest addition to its VieShield patented and patent-pending next-generation hand sanitizer product line. For more information, please visit, https://novusshield.com/.
Media Contact:
George Pappas
Conservaco/The Ignite Agency
562 857-5680
george@conservaco.com
https://ignitecfp.com
George Pappas
Conservaco/Ignite Agency
+1 562-857-5680
email us here
VieShield video