Submit Release
News Search

There were 523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,229 in the last 365 days.

Travel Alert: Westbound I-10 restricted to one lane near Tempe starting late Friday night (Sept. 10) for road surface repairs

I-10WestboundRestrictionsWarnerToBaselineADOTsept1021a.pngPHOENIX – Westbound Interstate 10 (Maricopa Freeway) is scheduled to be narrowed to one lane between Warner and Baseline roads in the Tempe area from late Friday night through Saturday afternoon (Sept. 11) for road surface repairs.

Drivers should be prepared to slow down, merge safely and also consider using northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) as an alternate route while the following restriction is in place:

  • Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane between Warner and Baseline roads from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. The left three lanes of westbound I-10 will be closed. A 13-foot vehicle width restriction also will be in place. The westbound right travel lane, auxiliary lane and on- and off-ramps in the area will remain open, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Crews working on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project are scheduled to repair sections of the road surface where a layer of asphalt was recently removed in preparation for the start of freeway widening work.

Motorists traveling on westbound I-10 approaching this weekend’s work zone can consider detouring to eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in order to use northbound Loop 101 and westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) to travel beyond the I-10 restriction.

Drivers also should use caution when traveling near work crews and equipment in all highway work zones. 

You just read:

Travel Alert: Westbound I-10 restricted to one lane near Tempe starting late Friday night (Sept. 10) for road surface repairs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.