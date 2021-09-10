Travel Alert: Westbound I-10 restricted to one lane near Tempe starting late Friday night (Sept. 10) for road surface repairs

PHOENIX – Westbound Interstate 10 (Maricopa Freeway) is scheduled to be narrowed to one lane between Warner and Baseline roads in the Tempe area from late Friday night through Saturday afternoon (Sept. 11) for road surface repairs.

Drivers should be prepared to slow down, merge safely and also consider using northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) as an alternate route while the following restriction is in place:

Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane between Warner and Baseline roads from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. The left three lanes of westbound I-10 will be closed. A 13-foot vehicle width restriction also will be in place. The westbound right travel lane, auxiliary lane and on- and off-ramps in the area will remain open, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Crews working on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project are scheduled to repair sections of the road surface where a layer of asphalt was recently removed in preparation for the start of freeway widening work.

Motorists traveling on westbound I-10 approaching this weekend’s work zone can consider detouring to eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in order to use northbound Loop 101 and westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) to travel beyond the I-10 restriction.

Drivers also should use caution when traveling near work crews and equipment in all highway work zones.