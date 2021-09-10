Submit Release
Gov. Lee Appoints Blake Neill 25th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge

Friday, September 10, 2021 | 03:32pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee appointed A. Blake Neill to serve as circuit court judge for the 25th Judicial District to fill the Honorable Joe H. Walker III’s vacancy, effective immediately.

“Blake will bring extensive experience to this role, and I’m confident he will serve Tennesseans with integrity,” said Gov. Lee. “I am proud to announce his appointment and appreciate his willingness to serve.”

Neill was formerly a partner at Matthews, Rhea and Neill. A graduate of Union University, Samford University Divinity School and University of Memphis School of Law, Neill resides in Somerville with his wife and family. Outside of the courtroom, Neill is an elder at Christ Presbyterian Church of Somerville.

The 25th Judicial District covers Fayette, Hardeman, Lauderdale, McNairy and Tipton counties.

