Ongoing I-94 bridge replacement requires closing M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) exit ramps in Detroit

September 10, 2021 -- Tonight, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contract crews will be entering another stage on the replacement of the Burns Street, Cadillac Avenue and Frontenac Street overpasses above I-94 in Detroit. This stage will require closing the M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) exit ramps to eastbound and westbound I-94 until early 2022.

Starting at 9 p.m., two lanes of eastbound I-94 will be closed from M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) to Connor Avenue. Simultaneously, two lanes will be closed on westbound I-94 from Conner to Gratiot avenues. The lane closures are needed to allow crews to safely switch traffic so center pier work can begin on Cadillac Avenue structure. This stage of the work will require closing the M-3 exit ramps to eastbound and westbound I-94. Detours will be posted for each ramp.

All lanes of eastbound and westbound I-94 at Cadillac Avenue are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13.

