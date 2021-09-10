Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3000 Block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announced an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 7, 2021, in the 3000 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 4:36 pm, the victims and the suspect were involved in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, the suspect brandished a firearm and pointed it at the victims. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Thursday, September 9, 2021, 41 year-old Kim Bagalacsa, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

