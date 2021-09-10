Submit Release
News Search

There were 523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,233 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3000 Block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announced an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 7, 2021, in the 3000 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 4:36 pm, the victims and the suspect were involved in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, the suspect brandished a firearm and pointed it at the victims. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Thursday, September 9, 2021, 41 year-old Kim Bagalacsa, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3000 Block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.