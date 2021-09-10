Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Theft Two Offenses: 500 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Theft Two offenses that occurred on Thursday, September 9, 2021, in the 500 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:50 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who was on a bicycle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and swung it at the victim multiple times. The victim was not injured. The suspect fled on the victim’s bicycle.

On Thursday, September 9, 2021, 29 year-old Curtis Briggs, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Theft II.