Governor Lamont to Businesses in States Restricting Rights of Women: Consider Relocating to Connecticut

Governor Ned Lamont

09/10/2021

Governor Lamont to Businesses in States Restricting Rights of Women: Consider Relocating to Connecticut

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today posted the following video message onto his social media channels (including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube) encouraging businesses in states that are restricting the rights of women to consider relocating their companies to Connecticut, where the state’s family-friendly policies and overall quality of life are among the best in the nation:

