Remember to allow up to 10 days delivery time when ordering tags online or by phone

Ordering online or by phone is a convenient way to buy your hunting/fishing licenses and permits, but sportsmen and women are reminded to allow enough time for their products to be mailed before their outings. Fish and Game recommends allowing 10 days for hunting tags to arrive. (Note: the items are processed and mailed from outside of Idaho). Licenses can be printed at home immediately after purchase. 

Hunters are also reminded they can buy tags in person at any license vendor, and you can find vendors near you on Fish and Game’s interactive map on the website.

 

 

