DEQ issues Permit to Construct New, Lined Onsite Landfill for Disposal of Coal Ash at Duke Mayo Steam Electric Plant

RALEIGH – Following a comprehensive application review and public comment period, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Waste Management (DWM) has issued a permit to allow Duke Energy to construct and operate a new, lined, onsite landfill at the Mayo Steam Electric Plant for the disposal of excavated coal ash.

The issuance of the permit for the Ash Basin Landfill aligns with the Mayo Steam Electric Plant Impoundment Closure Plan, which the Department approved for the facility’s ash basin on April 29, 2020. The closure-by-excavation of the coal ash impoundment is consistent with the 2020 Settlement Agreement and signed Consent Order between DEQ, Duke Energy, and community and environmental groups.

The Mayo Steam Electric Plant is located at 10660 Boston Road north of the City of Roxboro. The new Ash Basin Landfill will be located partially within the former footprint of the Ash Basin beside Boston Road. Approximately 42 acres, the new landfill will be designed to hold nearly 5.3 million cubic yards of coal ash and will stand 180 feet tall, rising approximately 170 feet above Boston Road.

A copy of the permit to construct and operate the landfill can be found at: https://edocs.deq.nc.gov/WasteManagement/DocView.aspx?id=1587302&dbid=0&repo=WasteManagement. For information about the Mayo Steam Electric Plant coal ash impoundment closure activities, go to: https://deq.nc.gov/news/key-issues/coal-ash-excavation/mayo-steam-station-coal-ash-closure-plan#closure-related-permitting-actions.

# # #