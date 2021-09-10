Submit Release
News Search

There were 524 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,235 in the last 365 days.

Rental Assistance is Available: Public Service Announcement for Tenants and Landlords

News Item
Rental Assistance is Available: Public Service Announcement for Tenants and Landlords

Posted: Friday, September 10, 2021

Rental Assistance is Available: Public Service Announcement for Tenants and Landlords

An unprecedented amount of rental assistance is available to help those who are struggling to pay rent and utilities; and in certain circumstances, landlords may also apply for rental assistance. A new public service announcement from the Minnesota Judicial Branch reminds people they can apply for rental assistance through RentHelpMN.   RentHelpMN is a federally-funded program that makes it possible for qualified low- and moderate-income renters to get caught up on overdue rent and utility bills dating back to March 13, 2020. It also makes provisions for those at risk of falling behind on rent payments. Landlords can also register for the program and receive information about how to alert their tenants who may qualify to apply.   The public service announcement is one tool the Judicial Branch is using to connect landlords and tenants with information on RentHelpMN. The Landlord Resources and Tenant Resources help topics on the Judicial Branch website also provide links to the program, along with other helpful resources and contact information for the Judicial Branch Self-Help Centers. The Guide & File interviews to start an eviction case and to answer an eviction complaint have been updated to include information about RentHelpMN.   Renters or landlords can visit renthelpmn.org or call the Greater Twin Cities United Way’s 211 Resource Helpline (Toll Free: (800) 543-7709; Local: (651) 291-0211) for more information.  

You just read:

Rental Assistance is Available: Public Service Announcement for Tenants and Landlords

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.