Rental Assistance is Available: Public Service Announcement for Tenants and Landlords
News Item
Posted: Friday, September 10, 2021
An unprecedented amount of rental assistance is available to help those who are struggling to pay rent and utilities; and in certain circumstances, landlords may also apply for rental assistance. A new public service announcement from the Minnesota Judicial Branch reminds people they can apply for rental assistance through RentHelpMN. RentHelpMN is a federally-funded program that makes it possible for qualified low- and moderate-income renters to get caught up on overdue rent and utility bills dating back to March 13, 2020. It also makes provisions for those at risk of falling behind on rent payments. Landlords can also register for the program and receive information about how to alert their tenants who may qualify to apply. The public service announcement is one tool the Judicial Branch is using to connect landlords and tenants with information on RentHelpMN. The Landlord Resources and Tenant Resources help topics on the Judicial Branch website also provide links to the program, along with other helpful resources and contact information for the Judicial Branch Self-Help Centers. The Guide & File interviews to start an eviction case and to answer an eviction complaint have been updated to include information about RentHelpMN. Renters or landlords can visit renthelpmn.org or call the Greater Twin Cities United Way’s 211 Resource Helpline (Toll Free: (800) 543-7709; Local: (651) 291-0211) for more information.