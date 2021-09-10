​I-95 North Girard Point Bridge Lane Closure Next Week for Bridge Inspection in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Northbound Interstate 95 motorists will encounter a right lane closure on the Girard Point Bridge between the Enterprise Avenue and Broad Street interchanges, on Monday, September 13, through Thursday, September 16, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for bridge inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The inspection is part of PennDOT’s program to inspect bridges at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

