Lane Restrictions Next Week on Interstate 180 and Route 15 in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions next week on Interstate 180 and Route 15 near exit and entrance ramps in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County, for lighting repairs.

On Monday, September 13 through Friday, September 24, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be working along several entrance and exit ramps throughout the City of Williamsport. Locations include: Route 15, Maynard Street, Market Street, and Basin Street. Motorists can expect the berm to be closed and the right (driving) lane to be restricted while work is being performed. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

