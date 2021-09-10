Fort Pitt Tunnel Lane Restrictions Sunday, Monday Nights in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions in the Fort Pitt Tunnel in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Sunday and Monday nights, September 12-13.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in each direction of the Fort Pitt Tunnel from 9:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. each night as crews conduct lighting repair work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #