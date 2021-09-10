Public Hearing on New Rules for the Conservation of Threatened and Endangered Species Scheduled for September 30

CONTACT: Michael Marchand (603) 271-2461 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 September 10, 2021

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 30, at 2:00 p.m., regarding proposed new administrative rules. These proposed rules concern Department consultation procedures that would be required during the review of potential impacts to threatened or endangered wildlife species associated with proposed land use changes and other actions requiring state permits or approvals. The public is welcome to attend and to offer comments.

The proposed rules are available for public review at https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/legislative/proposed-rules.html. Written comments on the proposed rules may be submitted up until October 8, 2021, and may be mailed to the Executive Director, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Dr., Concord, NH, 03301, faxed to (603) 271-5829, or e-mailed to comments@wildlife.nh.gov.