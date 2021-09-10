Candidate for U.S. Congress Mike Detmer addresses Biden Administration's COVID response
Congressional candidate Mike Detmer rebuffs President Biden's address to the nation detailing the Admin's latest failed attempt to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
WE THE PEOPLE, not Joe Biden, nor political parties hold the power to determine what's best for this nation, our states, or families, & the preservation of Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.”HOWELL, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Mike Detmer
Subject; Candidate for Congress Mike Detmer addresses Biden Administration's COVID response.
Michigan's 8th District Congressional candidate Mike Detmer put out a statement regarding President Joe Biden's address to the nation yesterday detailing the Administration's latest attempt to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
When asked what he thought about Biden's address, Detmer responded. Yesterday Biden announced that he would be signing Executive Orders mandating that all federal employees be vaccinated and that all private businesses with 100 employees or more require vaccinations or weekly tests at the employer's and employee's expense. His orders give OSHA the police power to levy $14,000 fines to businesses per violation under Title 5, sections 3301, 3302, and 7301 of the U.S. Code. However, neither Joe Biden nor OSHA has the authority to do ANY of this under Article II of the U.S. Constitution. In fact, the Supreme Court ruled in Jacobson v. Massachusetts that the police power mandated vaccinations fall to the states, NOT the Federal Government.
Detmer continued; What's going on here is this Administration's attempt to steer the narrative away from the Afghanistan disaster and other domestic policy disasters that are driving Joe Biden and the Democrat party to a total free fall. What better way to distract from real domestic and foreign policy disasters than to invoke the fear of COVID! Joe Biden and the Democrats are also actively ignoring, and destroying the confines that the U.S. Constitution places the Federal Government in.
In conclusion, Candidate Detmer added, The bottom line here is that WE THE PEOPLE, not Joe Biden and not the Democrat or Republican parties hold the power to determine what is best for this nation, for our states, for our families, and the preservation of Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.
Contact;
Larry Parsons
Campaign Manager
Detmer for Congress
(313) 683-0316
Email; larryaparsons@outlook.com
Mike Detmer
Detmer For Congress
+1 586-229-9843
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter