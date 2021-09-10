Burgum issues statement on President Biden’s executive action to address COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement in response to President Joe Biden’s plan released Thursday to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

“President Biden's misguided plan steers our country down a dangerous path away from states' rights and the freedom of private businesses to make their own decisions on vaccinations. We stand opposed to this blatant federal overreach,” Burgum said. “Safe, effective vaccines remain our best tool for preserving hospital capacity and ensuring access to care, but forcing a vaccine mandate on private employers is not the role of the state or federal government.

“We have reached out to the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office to discuss options for mounting a legal challenge to this mandate, which goes against everything I believe as a governor, a business owner and an American,” Burgum continued. “The White House needs to be reminded that the states created the federal government, not the other way around, and we will always vigorously defend states’ rights.”