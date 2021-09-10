Notice of Draft Facility-Wide Synthetic Minor Air Quality Permit Public Comment Period – Verizon Washington DC, Inc. – Southwest Central Office

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that Verizon Washington DC, Inc. has applied for an air quality permit pursuant to the requirements of Title 20 of the District of Columbia Municipal Regulations, Chapter 2 (20 DCMR Chapter 2) to continue operation of the following emission units at the facility located at their Southwest Central Office, 30 E Street SW, Washington DC 20016:

Equipment Location Emission Unit ID Stack ID Emission Unit Description Equipment Serial Number Penthouse EG1 EG1 One Detroit Diesel 1,500 kWe Cummins Diesel Emergency Generator Set, Model # 1500 DS-4 (installed 11/2000) WA-522372-1299 Penthouse EG2 EG2 One Detroit Diesel 1,500 kWe Cummins Diesel Emergency Generator Set, Model # 1500 DS-4 (installed 11/2000) WA-522364-1299 Penthouse EG3 EG3 One Detroit Diesel 1,500 kWe Cummins Diesel Emergency Generator Set, Model # 1500 DS-4 (installed 11/2000) WA-522273-1199 Penthouse EG4 EG4 One Detroit Diesel 1,500 kWe Cummins Diesel Emergency Generator Set, Model # 1500 DS-4 (installed 11/2000) WA-522408-1199 Roof next to Penthouse LSEG1 LSEG1 One 250 kWe Caterpillar emergency generator with 355 hp Caterpillar Model C9ATAAC diesel engine (installed 2013)

The contact person for the facility is Mr. David Leland, Regional Environmental Manager, at (469) 886-4483 or [email protected].

The applicant has requested that limitations on the operation of the five emergency generator sets be established in the permit pursuant to 20 DCMR § 200.6 to avoid the applicability of 20 DCMR § 300.1. Specifically, the applicant has requested that the four 1,500 kWe emergency generator sets be limited to operating no more than 400 hours, each, in any 12-consecutive-month period and that the 250 kWe generator set be limited to operating no more than 125 hours in any 12-consecutve-month period.

Factoring in these operational limits, the following is an estimate of the overall potential emissions from the facility:

FACILITY-WIDE EMISSIONS SUMMARY [TONS PER YEAR] Pollutants Potential Emissions with 20 DCMR 200.6 Limits Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 0.021 Oxides of Nitrogen (NO x ) 22.27 Coarse Particulate Matter (PM10) 0.44 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) 1.74 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 2.56

With the operational limitations included in the draft permit, the Verizon Washington DC, Inc. – Southwest Central Office facility has the potential to emit approximately 22.27 tons per year of oxides of nitrogen (NOx), which is below the District’s major source threshold of 25 tons per year of NOx. Similarly, all other pollutants’ potential emissions are below their respective major source thresholds. As such, the facility is properly classified as a synthetic minor source pursuant to 20 DCMR § 300.3(c) and can avoid the applicability of a permit pursuant to 20 DCMR § 300.1.

DOEE has reviewed the permit application and related documents and has made a preliminary determination that the applicant meets all applicable air quality requirements promulgated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the District. Therefore, draft permit No. 7290-SM has been prepared.

The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft permit are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747. Copies of the draft permit and related technical support memorandum are also available in the attachments section below.

A public hearing on this permitting action will not be held unless DOEE has received a request for such a hearing within 30 days of the publication of this notice. Interested parties may also submit written comments on the permitting action. The written comments must include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final permit.

Comments on the draft permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]

No comments or hearing requests submitted after October 12, 2021 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747 or [email protected].