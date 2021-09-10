This Week in the Missouri Senate for Sept. 10: Vetoed Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews two more measures that were vetoed by the governor this year: Senate Bill 226, legislation that would have modified the filing periods for the remittance of sales taxes; House Bill 362, which would have modified provisions relating to the Missouri Sunshine Law and access to public records; plus, the future of Medicaid funding in Missouri.
