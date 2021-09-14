Submit Release
News Search

There were 645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,012 in the last 365 days.

Oregon Upper Extremity Specialist Provides Expert Answers to Elbow Pain

elbow conditions webinar

elbow conditions webinar

Dr. Christopher Healy

Dr. Christopher Healy

Live Webinar September 22, at 6:00 p.m.

It’s very rewarding to see one of my patients return to doing what they enjoy after an injury.””
— Dr. Christopher Healy
BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The elbow joint can withstand a lot of stress, but it is a common area for injuries, affecting people of all ages and lifestyles. The most common cause of elbow pain is overuse, which can occur during sports, hobbies, or in the workplace. Common sports that distress the elbow include golf and tennis.

Degenerative conditions, such as tendonitis, bursitis, or arthritis, as well as fractures, dislocations, or nerve irritations caused by accident, can also cause elbow pain. A proper diagnosis from an orthopedic surgeon is important in order to obtain treatment to get you back to your normal activities. The Center provides comprehensive care for elbow injuries using the latest advances in elbow diagnosis, nonsurgical treatment, surgery, and rehabilitation. Whether you’re looking to get back to playing tennis or simply carry a gallon of milk without pain, we’ll help you reach your goals.

Dr. Christopher Healy, at The Center in Bend, Oregon, is a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, and trauma and fracture care. He enjoys the new and interesting challenges each day presents. Whether he is piecing together a fractured arm after an accident, seeing patients in clinic, or performing routine hand surgeries, every day is dynamic and immensely satisfying. What drives Dr. Healy the most is helping people and getting them back to what they love.

“I like to ski, mountain bike, and do other outdoor activities just like a lot of my patients,” says Dr. Healy. “I know that if I had an injury, it would really affect my quality of life, so it’s very rewarding to see one of my patients return to doing what they enjoy after an injury.”

On September 22, at 6:00 p.m. Dr. Healy will address various elbow conditions including osteoarthritis, bursitis, and tendon tears as well as overuse injuries, such as golfers and tennis elbow. Join us for this free webinar to learn more about the causes, symptoms, and successful treatment options. Attendees will also have an opportunity to ask their questions during the live Q&A session. More information about attending this upcoming webinar can be found at www.thecenteroregon.com/the-center-events.

Jenny King
The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research
+1 541-382-3344
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Oregon Upper Extremity Specialist Provides Expert Answers to Elbow Pain

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.