Oregon Upper Extremity Specialist Provides Expert Answers to Elbow Pain
Live Webinar September 22, at 6:00 p.m.
It’s very rewarding to see one of my patients return to doing what they enjoy after an injury.””BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The elbow joint can withstand a lot of stress, but it is a common area for injuries, affecting people of all ages and lifestyles. The most common cause of elbow pain is overuse, which can occur during sports, hobbies, or in the workplace. Common sports that distress the elbow include golf and tennis.
— Dr. Christopher Healy
Degenerative conditions, such as tendonitis, bursitis, or arthritis, as well as fractures, dislocations, or nerve irritations caused by accident, can also cause elbow pain. A proper diagnosis from an orthopedic surgeon is important in order to obtain treatment to get you back to your normal activities. The Center provides comprehensive care for elbow injuries using the latest advances in elbow diagnosis, nonsurgical treatment, surgery, and rehabilitation. Whether you’re looking to get back to playing tennis or simply carry a gallon of milk without pain, we’ll help you reach your goals.
Dr. Christopher Healy, at The Center in Bend, Oregon, is a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, and trauma and fracture care. He enjoys the new and interesting challenges each day presents. Whether he is piecing together a fractured arm after an accident, seeing patients in clinic, or performing routine hand surgeries, every day is dynamic and immensely satisfying. What drives Dr. Healy the most is helping people and getting them back to what they love.
“I like to ski, mountain bike, and do other outdoor activities just like a lot of my patients,” says Dr. Healy. “I know that if I had an injury, it would really affect my quality of life, so it’s very rewarding to see one of my patients return to doing what they enjoy after an injury.”
On September 22, at 6:00 p.m. Dr. Healy will address various elbow conditions including osteoarthritis, bursitis, and tendon tears as well as overuse injuries, such as golfers and tennis elbow. Join us for this free webinar to learn more about the causes, symptoms, and successful treatment options. Attendees will also have an opportunity to ask their questions during the live Q&A session. More information about attending this upcoming webinar can be found at www.thecenteroregon.com/the-center-events.
